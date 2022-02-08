I am honored to serve in Concord as a representative of the people who live in Tuftonboro, Moultonborough and Sandwich. I make it a point to listen to the people who have entrusted me to be their voice in Concord and work to make sure their voices are heard. That is why I’ve been such a strong advocate for educational freedoms in our state — parents and students alike want access to quality educational opportunities that meet their needs.
I am proud to work with Gov. Sununu, who believes in the importance of expanding educational opportunities for everyone not just the privileged few who can afford it. Under Gov. Sununu’s leadership New Hampshire has become on of the leading states in the nation for education freedoms for families and students.
Our public schools consistently rate among the best in the nation and that would not be the case without the leadership of Gov. Sununu. But he also understands the old “one size fits all” approach doesn’t work when it comes to education because not every student’s needs are the same. New Hampshire has proven that it is possible for school choice to exist without harming our public school system. We can also be proud to offer alternative educational opportunities for those students who want to pursue them.
How often have we heard that our children are our future? Well, it is true. And with the continued leadership of Gov. Sununu, we will not fail the future.
