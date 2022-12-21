I want to thank Lloyd Jones for his article on my public comments at the recent Conway School Board meeting. My intent was to speak directly to parents to let them know that they can get free tutoring help for their children without waiting for the Conway School Board’s permission.
Access to Tutor.com is available directly to families at home. Parents are in charge of their children’s education, not the superintendent or school board. There was a 1925 U.S. Supreme Court case, Pierce v. Society of Sisters, in which the court opinion stated that children were not “the mere creature(s) of the state.” It is something that many in the education establishment should remember.
Tutor.com is a free online tutoring service for N.H. students in grades 6 to 12. Thanks to a contract with the N.H. Department of Education, one-on-one, tutoring assistance is available in over 200 subjects, for homework help and test preparation, including the SAT.
Tutors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. About 1 million tutoring sessions are delivered annually by their vetted and qualified tutors. Could your child use assistance with a subject or homework? You can easily setup an account by going to www.tutor.com/newhampshiredoe. Parental consent will be required for students under the age of 13.
Thanks again to this paper for helping to publicize this great opportunity for families. It was curious, however, why legislation from last year that had nothing to do with the article’s subject was brought up in the end of the article. I think I know.
