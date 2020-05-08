To the editor:
I really must respond to Stephan Losshut of Glen Head, N.Y.
What he and many others from out of state cannot seem to grasp is the idea of staying at home. Despite being ordered by their governors, they continue to defy that order.
And then when the legal residents of this town speak up they get the “we spend money here so keep quiet and be grateful” spiel. This isn’t about money. It’s about the lives of the people in this valley, something much more important than money.
These stay at home orders help keep the spread of COVID-19 down and it’s sheer selfishness to put others at risk. This pandemic can have dire and deadly consequences. I have no doubt that Mr. Losshut is well aware that his own state unfortunately has the highest number of cases and deaths in the country with New Jersey and Massachusetts after that. We just don’t want our state needlessly exposed to this. How can that be so hard to understand?
At this point, offending the tourists is the least of my concerns.
Rebecca DeWitt
Conway
