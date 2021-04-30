To the editor:
Here's a quick rebuttal to that brain-dead submission by Jeff Robinson, critical of Frank McCarthy: For your information, Robinson, you couldn't lick the souls of Major McCarthy's boots after a strut through a cow pasture.
Frank worked his way up from enlisted man to major in the USMC. And he did so during the Vietnam War, where he was wounded twice. Although a controversial conflict, Frank served his country to protect the overall rights of all sorts of individuals, even those as low as you. And you have the gall to complain of his government-sponsored "perks"? Plainly, somebody like you is very lucky somebody like me ain't king.
Let's see how much respect this newspaper has for Frank McCarthy by printing this letter in its entirety.
Raymond Shakir
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.