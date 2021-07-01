To the editor:
I am sickened, saddened and disgusted that your allowed your publication to be used as a vehicle for Jonna Carter to disparage and insult with bigoted vulgarity the very tenets of the Catholic faith, and Father Bucci in particular, a man of great virtue and courage who serves many thousands of Catholics with devotion and Godliness.
Apparently, Ms. Carter hates many men but especially those who believe in the sanctity of life, the Holy Eucharist and the holiness of the one-man-one woman with children nuclear family.
Does she also believe that all masculinity is “toxic” like other zealots of her kind? That is too bad indeed. Her vile venom will only serve to poison her heart and soul from within. But your greater sin to permit her to publicly indulge and immolate herself. That sin is mortal.
Raymond J. Greco
Marblehead, Mass.
