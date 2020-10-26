To the editor:
Anyone who does a Google search for my name, will see that I am all over the web.
• Citizens Count (https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/ray-s-gilmore)
• Vote-Smart (https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/194693/ray-gilmore)
• My Campaign Website (https://www.RSG4NH.org/)
• My Campaign Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/RaySGilmoreForNH/)
• My Personal Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/ray.gilmore.37 )
• LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/raygilmore)
• Hundreds of newspaper references, articles and letters to the editor, from The Conway Daily Sun, to the Wall Street Journal. (https://www.raysgilmorefornh.org/press-room)
I have done COVID-19 Safe driveway discussions, and a “Drive-In” Rally, sign-waves and interviews.
So, why the negative focus on me, on a daily basis?
It is deflection from an incumbent, who can hear the footsteps coming, and knows that the tide is turning.
Sadly, the smear and slander season has only just begun and we wonder why people do not participate in our political process.
Instead of focusing on their own capabilities and accomplishments; weak candidates attack their opponents.
That’s fine. I am not a weak candidate.
I am the best option.
Ray S. Gilmore
Bartlett
