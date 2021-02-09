To the editor:
Dear School Board members and teachers,
We are in a world of hurt if these folks don’t understand a simple fact of life. Yes, the pandemic has caused many inconveniences and has changed people’s lives, maybe forever. I don’t want to be misunderstood in thinking that teachers aren’t very important to the community, because they are.
I have one word for you — triage — that is where we are at with the vaccine. If we had an unlimited supply of the shot, I could see moving teachers up in the line. However, we don’t, and we are at this point of trying to save lives, not just keeping folks working. What you are implying is that your ability to work is more important than your elderly parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle’s health or maybe their life.
I’m most disappointed in the chairman of the board, with his background in EMS, who doesn’t understand this. I hope you reconsider your position on sending a letter to the governor.
Ray Leavitt
Center Conway
