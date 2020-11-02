To the editor:
After 153 days of COVID-19-safe driveway discussions, drive-in rallies, interviews, letters to the editor, debates, social media posts, pictures, videos, text messages, instant messages and mailers, the day has finally come to cast your ballots and make your choice.
I want to say thank you all for your time, for sharing your stories of hope and your fears and your concerns and your dreams for our community. You have let me in to your lives and I am a better person for it.
Thank you to my wife, children and family who have supported me every step of the way and shared me with the community while I pursued a calling. From early mornings to late nights they have heard my speeches while I was on the phone, in zoom meetings, and in person. The kids have helped me plant signs and sat by listening to stories about the community, their aunts, uncles and great grandparents.
My loving wife has been holding down the homestead homeschooling our children and keeping our world normal throughout my run for this seat.
Win or lose, I can look back on this experience and know that I executed my plan in a way that my family, friends and neighbors can be proud of. I have left nothing on the field, I have hustled and clawed my way through the finish. All that is left is the vote.
Whomever you choose, I am proud to be a member of this community.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
