To the editor:
Thank you all for the overwhelming show of support.
I exceeded my target number of 1,361 votes, and with Gene Chandler's expert tutelage exceeded his previous marks from 2018 when he received 1,074 votes and in 2016, 1,360.
I earned the third highest number of votes for contested Republicans in my district. I trailed Gov. Chris Sununu by 225 votes and state Sen. Jeb Bradley by 119, but finished well ahead of the national campaigns of Matt Mowers by 313, President Donald Trump, 351, and Corky Messner, 424.
I am beyond proud of that performance and may have liked this experience a little too much.
I ran a strong campaign and made a mark that I can be proud of. But it just wasn't enough as I lost by 240 votes.
To the winners, congratulations. To those who supported me, do not despair. We learn more in defeat than we ever do through victory.
I plan to take a digital vacation to reflect on this experience, and spend some much needed time with my family.
Thank you for your support, encouragement and belief in my abilities. I will adapt and come back stronger next cycle. This was just the beginning. I am far from done.
Be well and press on.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
