To the editor:
Pride flags on private property are being torn down, homes are being vandalized, signs are disappearing from lawns, community members are swearing at each other in passing, and counter protesters are showing the world how many asses we have in the valley. This must stop, before it goes any further.
I have family members and friends, brothers and sisters in arms with whom I served, who are gay, lesbians and bisexual. I trust them with my life, and a slight against them is a slight against me.
Please stop.
A resident had his house vandalized; because of his political views. I do not care who you support or detest. I respect your right to choose, I do not support criminal behavior.
Please, stop.
If a sign along the road offends you so badly, that you feel the need to vandalize the lawn, the sign or worse; then you have gone too far. You have lost your way.
Please, stop.
Back on Aug. 18, during the Gibson Center 5-Minute Forum, I stated that I am running for office, because I am tired of division. I am tired of the partisan politics that have leaked into N.H. from the national level ... this is part of what I was talking about.
Actions like these do not make you a hero, they make you a criminal. They lack honor, and they lack integrity. You are not a warrior for justice, you are a disgrace, and you have brought shame and embarrassment upon our community.
Please, stop.
I implore you all, on every side, to walk away. Turn the cheek. Change the channel. Look away.
None of the individuals who were harmed this week did anything to deserve their torment.
We must be better. The world is watching.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
