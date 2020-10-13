To the editor:
I have watched recent events unfold, aghast at the behaviors I see and simultaneously optimistic.
The nightmare presidential (debate) on Tuesday, Sept. 29, was an embarrassment.
But, the cherry on top was reading the hateful, responses and wishes for harm against the POTUS and FLOTUS. Those same venomous attacks spilling over to include any persons who would vote a certain way, or believe something different. The former CEO of Twitter advocating for the execution of capitalists? People hoping and praying that Trump dies? Others dealing in conspiracy theories, and spreading hate, as far as their voice will carry. We must be better.
I still have hope that we are. I stopped at a sign waver to deliver a pride flag to a fellow Republican on Thursday. It was a chance to be outside, to talk with other candidates and meet some voters from my area who happened to stop by.
The cheers I heard from those voters and the passersby, told a different story than the venom being spewed in cyberspace. In the hour I was standing on the side of the road, there were only two thumbs down... and not a single middle finger.
The vast majority waved and honked; and many called out, cheering my name. I forgot how many people I knew in this town, and it made me happy and felt like home.
That small town vibe is why we live here. Let’s leave the national-level hate at the border to our valley.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.