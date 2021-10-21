To the editor:
In the past, I only spoke my opinion regarding our disgraced former president's word choice, and tried to make light of his abrasive personality traits.
I held my tongue on the campaign trail in 2020. That was a shameful mistake on my part.
My strategy was to deflect and redirect to local issues whenever the topic of Donald Trump was brought up. I chose to not take a hard stance on Trump, to avoid alienating his supporters at the polls. I focused on GOP policies that worked, trying to separate his personality from party positions.
I lacked the personal courage to speak out publicly, and for that I apologize to my family, friends, community and nation.
After his most recent attack on former secretary of state Colin Powell, I am obliged to openly declare my disgust at Trump's lack of character.
Attacking Powell within 24 hours of his death, just like he attacked Sen. John McCain, is a glimpse into Trump's critical character flaws. His childish desire to have the last word against a dead man is disgraceful.
Colin Powell was a dedicated public servant who devoted his life to this nation to make it a better place. Trump is a conman, who used this nation, and continues to tear it apart.
Trump is a domestic threat to the good of the nation. He inspires the worst traits among a significant portion of our population, who have fully embraced his personality flaws, and have mirrored their behaviors after his.
Elected politicians fear him, and refuse to speak against him, and it is in their silence that he has managed to high-jack a major political party, along with all of its infrastructure and resources.
Silence is acceptance. I will stay silent no longer, and neither should any other registered Republican.
The era of Trump must end.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.