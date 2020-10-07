To the editor:
So, I keep hearing talk from the top down to every right-leaning parrot in the jungle about how unsolicited mail-in balloting is “fraught with problems.”
Yet, I’ve not seen a scintilla of factual evidence in any federal election to support this claim, especially with regard to the claim of “massive widespread fraud.”
Can anyone demonstrate factually where this out-of-control fraud is occurring? I mean, how can there be widespread fraud when the proactive ballots being sent by 10 states to about 44 million registered voters are just now being mailed and those received have not been counted? I think it was Mark Twain who is quoted as saying “that doesn’t even make good nonsense.” Voter suppression, now that qualifies as fraud and we already know how the administration is working to cripple the USPS. But I digress.
Benjamin Hovland, commissioner of the independent, bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission, told Reuters news agency recently that states sending ballots proactively are doing so as the result of state-legislated policy decisions, adding that, “those states have implemented security measures on their respective mail-in processes.”
For the remaining states not sending out proactive ballots, Hovland noted, “votes still require an affirmative request from the voter.” The millions of voters in these states would have to actively solicit or request a ballot.”
So, come on, Polly, tell us where you’re hiding the crackers.
Randy Hilman
Moultonborough
