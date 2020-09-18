To the editor:
Eaton’s “Summer of Love” is winding down because winter is coming and folks are getting grumpy. But also the town’s esteemed selectmen have finally decided to actually do their job and enforce a 3-square-foot sign ordinance whereas until now they have patiently ignored the League’s shenanigans and secretly cheered us on.
All of our signs and flags will come down, and the barge will also be removed — so if you’re going to get married on it, you better act quickly. I am also confident that the selectmen will force Roy to remove his 3-by-5-foot Trump sign from the public’s view and put it back on the basement’s sacrificial altar.
As it were, today I was speaking to my neighbor and friend who was bummed out because Trump-supporting criminals had trespassed on her property and cut down a large pine tree because it was adorned with a rainbow flag and an “Eaton Welcomes You” sign. I told that her I was very sad, also, but that we won the war because Eaton has been forever changed.
All summer, everyone was talking about equality and justice. Even as we are removing many of our awesome LOVE signs, we are rolling out a petition. The Eaton Town Clerk has informed me that only 15 signatures are needed to get an item on the warrant for referendum at the Annual Meeting in March 2021. We intend to get over 100 signatures for a non-binding Declaration of Values that reads: “We the People of Eaton hereby declare that every human being is worthy of dignity and respect. We assert that all people are created equal and by virtue of their oneness are entitled to equal rights. And we hereby express our desire to celebrate and welcome diversity.”
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
