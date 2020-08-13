To the editor:
In response to John Hartman and the Eaton Posse: Dr. Q gives you a failing grade. Even the worst of my freshman classes could riddle this with holes, so I’ll just say two things and move on.
First, I am grateful that the Posse has championed a new stop sign, which has contributed to the safety and well-being of the community. Happily, it also forces folks to stop and soak in the awesome love vibes.
Second, the Posse’s effort to distance itself from any association with the southern Confederacy is unconvincing insofar as they continue to fly Confederate flags and have privately and publicly defended the “Confederate heritage.”
Even as they position themselves as guardians of public safety, they have created an environment that is unsafe and unwelcoming to minorities in our community. The Posse is simply a symptom of a larger cancer in our society, so little energy should be wasted battling these toxic elements.
I now address the community at large: I have studied political and social systems all of my life, and our Republic is in great peril. Each of you is now called upon to take a stand in whatever way you feel comfortable doing — signs, flags, letters, songs etc. The magnitude of your stance is of little relevance; what is important is that you do not remain silent. When you take a stance, expect resistance. People will pressure you. They will intimidate you. They will attack you. They will belittle you. Stand ground!
Aways adhere to the principles and strategies of non-violent resistance as established by Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. Remember, the league of conscience is vast, powerful and stands on the right side of history. President Donald Trump has asked you to drink the bleach of hate. Don’t.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.