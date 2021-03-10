To the editor:
It is the civic responsibility of every American to unite behind and defend the most fundamental shared value of all — democracy and the right to self-government.
Let us begin with the fundamental fact that Donald Trump’s personality cult has attempted a coup based on lies and that at every level and with every lever, is now seeking to undermine democracy. Without democracy we are nothing. From these facts and premises consider this moment.
In this moment, across the country, several hundred colorful carnival voter suppression measures are being advanced in state houses. Measures to restrict voting days. The hours that polls are open. Mail-in and absentee voting. The number of drop boxes. And many other backhanded schemes involving signature, identification and registration designed to do one thing: limit the ability of Americans to participate in the electoral process.
In this moment, Trump’s Republican platform rests on two dastardly pillars: accept the mega MAGA lie that Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and that now every measure under the sun should be taken to restore an undemocratic monarchy. Consider that among these proposed voting laws is this: Republicans wish to make it illegal for volunteers to help quench the thirst of voters standing in heinously long lines on a hot election day. Think about that. Giving people bottled water? Illegal.
In this moment, grassroots Republican organizations across the country are succumbing to this swine fever. The madness is out of hand precisely because a framework of truth and integrity is lacking and a sizable percentage of conservatives are operating on the basis of outright conspratorial lies about voter fraud.
This is a uniquely Republican cancer that has infected the country and threatens the health of our democracy. It is a failure and corruption of such large proportions that history will judge harshly and direct its ire on this moment of betrayal. Every registered Republican with sound mind should at once consider the meaning of their affiliation with this assemblage of crooks and kooks.
Every liberal and independent should be watching this very closely. Any Granite State official who plays footsie with the anti-democratic white supremacist Trump wing of the Republican Party should be sacked in the next election. Period.
I don’t care if you are a moderate conservative in your heart. If you do not have the courage to defend democracy and speak truth to your constituents, you’re out. Your complicity in the face of lies makes you a liar. And liars cannot be tolerated in this state. Not for a minute.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.