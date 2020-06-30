To the editor:
John Hartman sits at the helm of two organizations in Eaton, the local chapter of the Republicans as well as the “Eaton Posse,” a vigilante citizens group that protects the community from aggressive drivers.
John’s longtime confidant and ally in all things politics is a man named Roy who has taken to flying a Confederate Flag along Route 153. At exactly 7 p.m. on Wednesday, I stopped in front of Roy’s house to tell him in person that his flag was an insult to my family, this community and our nation. “This flag ain’t comin’ down until all the gay flags come down,” he explained.
I repeated my position that the flag represented treason and hate and was an affront to the military legacy in my family. Roy stared me in the eye and said, “Drop dead, f----t.” He repeated this slur three times before I responded with harsh words of my own. “F... you son of a b----, this is Union territory and don’t you ever forget that!” As I drove off, he repeated, “That’s right, drop dead f----t.”
Only later did I see what an incredible gift I had been given. For the first time in my life, I understood what it was like to be on the receiving end of hatred that black people and gays endure all the time. Those of us who keep one eye on local shenanigans already know that the Eaton Posse has a dubious track record, but given the overlap between the Posse and the Eaton Republicans, it would be helpful if the latter clarified whether the party’s official platform is that gay people need to die?
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
