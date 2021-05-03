To the editor:
Watching simple minds wrap their heads around complex problems is usually entertaining, and sometimes terrifying.
Witness the Eaton Posse's very own, Mr. Eugene Long, try to convince himself by trying to convince greater minds around him that somehow George Floyd murdered himself, and all of this was related to Planned Parenthood.
Now, all of us have that one special ageing uncle, so we'll forgive Eugene, though we also caution that maybe he should no longer be allowed to carry firearms inside the Eaton Village Store because he might stumble and accidentally discharge his gun and injure a Waukeela camper purchasing an ice cream (seriously Justin).
Senility aside, when idiocy is spewed in a public forum, it is incumbent upon greater intellects to set the record straight. Can you see, it is sometimes possible that a Catholic priest abuses his station and fondles a choirboy? This does not mean that all Catholic priests are pedophiles. But, when the sexual abuse cases number in the hundreds or thousands, across the decades and across the globe, and when the highest echelons of the Church hierarchy cover it up, we call it a systemic problem.
Now, I like the police and I think they are an indispensable part of our community. In years past, our business has financially supported State Police related programs.
Even as we support police locally, it is also possible to see that in certain parts of the country we've got a problem with police gunning down Black people. Why? Because the bodycam footage paints an absolutely damning portrait of wonton abuse. As with Catholic priests, we need to make sure that police do not abuse their position of power. We want police around, to protect and serve, but never to abuse their authority to the detriment of the public.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
