To the editor:
Does anything at all feel normal anymore? Even the Sun’s customarily judicious editorial staff has finally flown over the cuckoo’s nest with its probing coverage of my uncovered rear.
When the political history of the Mount Washington Valley is written, a single towering presence shall dominate the landscape: Q’s ass and its 6,288 hair follicles. This is not to glorify a king any more than it is to celebrate a donkey. But facts are facts, and you can send as many COVID-positive Trumps to the Shire as your dwindling war chest might allow, but the folks up North will still be talking about Q’s ass; it being far more edifying and decent than any vile word or jumbled thought coming from Trump’s fork-tongued gullet.
And I need not remind any of my Christian neighbors that God has a history of using an ass (or donkey) to deliver a resounding message to tyrants and fools! Truth shall set you free, but only if you have the clear sense to see through Trump’s lies and gross infidelity to his oath of office and the American people. Friends of the Republic, stand for truth; and not the hypocrites and pharisees, for which Jerry Falwell Jr. serves as a leading example.
Donald Trump is Beelzebub’s boy toy: There is nothing Godly about this man, and following the first Presidential debate shall you teach your children to emulate the tone and decorum of this clown? If so, your credibility as a man or woman of God has been completely sold to the devil to serve his corrupt design. And on the day you knock on my door with pamphlets heralding the coming heaven on earth, I shall scoff at you and possibly moon you as well, your character and word being entirely devoid of truth.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
