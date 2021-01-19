To the editor:
Today, I wish to scold Mr. Judge, our high school civics teacher, for having failed to adequately educate Billy on the principles and mechanics of our constitutional order.
Billy, I can see that you’re not the sharpest tool in the shed, and never were, and because learning is a lifelong endeavor, let me help you out. You see Billy, we are a democracy which means voters get to select their leaders for limited periods of time, and they wield power provided they do not behave badly. When people select leaders, we call these elections. And when all the votes are counted, Billy, the candidate with the most votes wins.
If there are problems or disagreements, then impartial judges look at the evidence and make a decision based on established law. Now Billy, sometimes your preferred candidate might lose and if that happens you must accept the decision the people have made.
You cannot travel down to Washington, D.C., and join Neo-Nazis, Proud Boys, and QAnon operatives in an effort to execute House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. Doing that, Billy, is bad. It violates the rules of the game.
Also Billy, it is important to tell the truth. Someday when you grow up, you might want to run for office and lead people. Those followers need to be able to trust your word. If you lie to the people, that is bad. Lying will hurt the people’s trust and confidence in you as well as our governing institutions.
Lies, Billy, are like a boiling pot of water. When you put a lobster in that boiling water, it gets cooked and dies. We need to make sure we only put lobsters in boiling water, and not our Constitution. Putting democracy in a pot of boiling water is bad, Billy.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
