To the editor:
President Donald Trump has single-handedly turned the Republican Party into a den of thieves and liars. He has succeeded because Republican leaders are cowards and his base dominated by a post-apocalyptic horde of uneducated zombies unable to form a critical thought of their own.
In the process, they aim to turn America into an idiocracy. The architects of the Constitution sought to guard against two principal threats to liberty: tyranny from a concentration of power, and tyranny of the masses. The vile Trump-world represents a toxic blender drink embodying both: a charismatic liar in chief and his frenzied hordes of walking dead.
It is remarkable how this juggernaut of blatant lies and idiocy has so thoroughly corrupted millions. It takes strength and virtue to speak out against lies, and how sinfully easy it is to play along for sake of self. Having betrayed your fathers, you now seek to institutionalize that betrayal, and pass these lies on to your first born son. After abandoning truth, what is now left of you?
As you walk by me, I see your eyes falling to the ground, a tacit acknowledgment that you have sold out your fathers and your very soul to a snakeoil salesman. I can no longer expect that you are capable of summoning any virtue, or seeing the sky as blue. In the depths of your heart you know the truth, but fear and pride keep you in line, repeating lies and guzzling the very poison that rots the fabric of your own character and that of society.
There is no honor in this, only betrayal. Standing for truth demands a repudiation of Trump's lies. It demands courage. Are there any Republicans among us with the strength to do so, or shall you continue to debase yourself before your country and kin?
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
