To the editor:
To everyone in every town in this beautiful region that most of us call home.
I am imploring all those who can, to attend the planning board meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at the middle school. It is imperative that our voices be heard in regard to the beloved 100- (plus) year-old maple tree that sits at the site of the proposed hotel at the scenic vista.
Has this town not sacrificed enough land, forests and historical houses and buildings to developers who do not care one iota for this town? I served on the Conway planning board back in the late 1980s and also on the master plan committee as chairman of the natural resources board.
I ask the present board to not rubber stamp this application and for the sake of this town and for the future of our children and grandchildren vote no. If we can save the tree, I believe this travesty of yet another unneeded and unwanted hotel can be stopped.
Polly Clapp Howe
Intervale
