To the editor:
On Saturday, March 6, the town of Lovell displayed true Yankee ingenuity.
In deference to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lovell’s annual Town Meeting was held outside at the town’s recreation field.
From the comfort of their cars and trucks, voters listened to the proceedings on their radios and voted by raising either green or red paddles. Only the select board, the town moderator, the town clerk, the tax collector and two ballot clerks were required to suffer through the frigid temperatures.
We want to acknowledge those who worked so hard to organize this meeting. In particular, we would like to commend the efforts of Steve Goldsmith, Letitia Genest, Sheri Paulette, Meg Dyer and Larry Fox. Because of them, Lovell voters were able to pass 85 articles in less than three hours.
Town meetings aren’t usually fun, but this one was. It was well-organized, efficient, and painless.
Catherine Stone
Peter Wert
Lovell, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.