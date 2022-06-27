Open letter to Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes: As town officers your job is to serve the people of Conway.
Here is the definition of serve from the dictionary: To perform duties or services for (another person or an organization).
The busiest day per hour at the dump is Sunday and the busiest season is summer when you propose closing the dump.
Closing the dump Sundays will increase trash dumped in private dumpsters putting an unfair burden on businesses, inconvenience hundreds of people, increase rodent problems, increase litter and hurt the environment.
These results are costly to the town. Is this dump closing really a cost savings?
People going home from vacations or those who work all week have limited time to use the dump and Sunday morning is often the only time. Opening an extra hour during the week is no help. Vacationers who go home with a packed car with items bought in town (hopefully) have no room for trash.
This action sounds like a typical political ploy, take away something free then give it back with a fee and tell people they are lucky to get it back. I hope that is not the agenda.
Why do something you have stated in the June 17 edition of The Conway Daily Sun that will make people unhappy? Aren’t you in office to lead and to resolve issues while inconveniencing the least number of people? This decision may have made a handful of people happy but it will inconvenience hundreds of people the town officers are sworn to serve. You need to lead your staff to finding a better solution.
We have a responsibility to protect the environment and to dispose of trash responsibility. Let’s fulfill that mission by keeping the dump free and open on Sundays.
