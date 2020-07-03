To the editor:
In one poll published last week 54 percent of people reported that they always wear a mask when they are in a congregate setting. Twenty-two percent said they usually do and 22 percent said they rarely or never wear a mask.
In another poll, 89 percent said they wear a mask when they leave home. If you refuse to wear a mask you are ignoring the only proven way we have at present to limit transmission of the virus.
I would ask you to consider the values that are at stake here — people like myself, your parents and grandparents, and the young child with a compromised immune system. We want to live.
We the people are at risk. We the people implore you to wear a mask. We the people ask you. What do you believe in? Life?
If you are pro-life, how can you justify not wearing a mask?
Peter O’Brien
Fryeburg, Maine
