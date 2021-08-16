To the editor:
Lloyd Jones’ photo on the front page of Aug. 11 is powerful. Mr. Steven H. Steiner looking past his vulgar gesture is looking all of us squarely in the eye.
On Aug. 12, the Sun printed a letter from Mr Steiner. Approximately 100 lines of print. Nintry of them ... “What can I say?” Then he goes on to say why he is right to behave this way. The last 10 stating, “I lost my temper. I let my anger go. I apologize.” Apology — a regretful acknowledgment of an offense or failure. I see no acknowledgment of an offense or failure in Mr. Steiner’s words.
I see unbridled anger in his photo. What do you see?
Peter O’Brien
Fryeburg, Maine
