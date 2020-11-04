To the editor:
What a shock it was to read that the Mount Washington Observatory board has decided to close the Weather Discovery Center.
The Center, also known as the Weather Museum, is a key attraction for visitors to North Conway. Friends of ours from Japan, Germany and many states have all marveled at the variety of displays and the depth of weather information which is presented.
It's a wonderful place for families to spend time when skiing or hiking is not available. The Extreme Mount Washington exhibit on the summit may draw more visitor views but that facility isn’t accessible in severe weather and how often do we boast about our terrible weather on the Rockpile?
If the closure is due to lack of funds, I’m surprised that we didn’t read about a major capital funding effort this year beyond the usual yearly membership drives and the Seek the Peak fundraiser. We have been members for many years and I do not recall any pleas for help nor any mailings stating, "Help the Weather Museum or we will have to close it.”
Is there anything that can be done to keep this jewel alive and well in our special Mount Washington Valley?
Peter Klose
Eaton
