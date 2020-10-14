To the editor:
Liberals are so desperate to find some reason for rejecting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett that they are now claiming she is unfit because she is a Christian.
In fact, her Christianity is a strong recommendation for a position where impartial judgment is a necessity. Leviticus 19:20 puts it very clearly: “Ye shall do no unrighteousness in judgment: thou shalt not respect the person of the poor, nor honor the person of the mighty: but in righteousness shalt thou judge thy neighbor.”
That standard of fairness should be expected of every judge. Neither poor nor rich deserve any favoritism.
The liberals have even chosen to attack Judge Barrett because she holds, in one organization, a leadership position which is described as a servant. Perhaps her critics do not realize that all Christians, and most especially leaders, are commanded to be servants. Christ put himself in the role of a servant, then instructed his disciples, “I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you.” (John 13:15)
The Greek word meaning servant is the word from which the term deacon comes, making deacons the servants of the congregation.
Judge Barrett’s Christianity is just one of many reasons why she should be promptly and easily confirmed.
Peter J. Thomas
Silver Lake
(0) comments
