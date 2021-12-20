To the editor:
I believe most enlightened people are convinced the U.S. needs to have a greener economy. I am one of those people, but not at any cost. Large solar companies are capitalizing on this “green” concern by targeting small communities that have town ordinances that may not up to date (i.e they do not have solar ordinances).
Lovell, Maine, is one of those towns and is facing the possibility of absorbing a 170+ acre solar farm that will require clearcutting pristine forest land (over 10,000 trees), endangering wildlife and destroying historic scenic views.
The solar farm will not benefit Lovell homeowners and the installing company plans to sell the project soon after it’s completed. What happens to those panels after their life span ends is an unknown.This should not happen.
Peter J. Heinz
Lovell, Maine
