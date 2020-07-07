To the editor:
When I entered the United States Air Force on July 6, 1966, I could not say certain words, such as “box.” I had to say “container.”
Why? Because there was a big push to attract women into the ranks.
During the 1950s and onward, the Advocate, a Catholic newspaper, published a list of rated and forbidden movies.
In 1972, when I was in the publishing industry, there was a weekly recap of book burnings, library/school “forbidden lists,” and blacklisted authors published in industry newsletters. During our human history, there is always someone/group that feels threatened by what others believe or do.
Once a century they gain greater power and attack cities, institutions, religions, scrolls, books, statues, pictures, movies, and anyone and anything they choose.
Nothing has changed: life goes on.
It is part of the “human condition.”
Humanity’s problem is when intolerance, hate, insecurity, and ignorance become dominate every 80 to one 100 years.
My “old people,” peasants and immigrants who never went to a school, knew about these cyclical changes within societies.
They called it the “time when the World stands on its head.”
But they also knew this was just background to our lives that must not deter us from living a “good life.”
Those giants of humanity knew the quality of our lives depends on our caring for our name, honor, and family — which is not just blood.
We cannot save society and others from themselves, but through living a “good life” save humanity.
Peter J. Don Konics
Conway
