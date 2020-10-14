To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin has a problem. Tom sees the world reassessing the misogynist, racist and colonial history of this country and cries foul. "That's revisionism," he claims.
But when you have spent your life teaching one big set of lies, the truth must look like "revisionism."
I wonder how many of the enslaved people of color, the disenfranchised women and the often (but not always fellow libs) genocidally eviscerated natives of this nation's "founding" would agree with Tom's assessment of "by the people and for the people"?
Some might, as the incredible self-flagellation of Trumpanistas proves every time he holds one of his super spreader fool the people rallies. But probably not many. And I wonder if Tom McLaughlin would get hired at any school on planet Earth if he were starting out now? I sure hope not.
What a disservice he did to his students for so many years. And what an insult to rational people it is to have his wholly ignorant ranting appear in this paper. I'll debate you on American history any day of the week, Tom. I've already corrected you once, remember? But you called your lie "creative license"!
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
