To the editor:
Does Bill Marvel really think the majority of rich people in the United States are Democrats? Does he not remember the sorry third-world-state New Hampshire was in before Boston-area money and jobs filtered back to New Hampshire? Maybe you need to expand your diatribes, Bill, to include the overpopulating species that is causing your misery everywhere, whether it's we former Massholes infuriating you northern New England curmudgeons or you New Hampshire hillbillies overpopulating our beautiful Cape Cod beaches.
Funny what you said about Massachusetts people being used to having others do things for them. When I moved back to Maine 16 years ago, I had my choice of blue collar jobs simply because of the Massachusetts licenses I held. Employers told me they couldn't find people as handy as I am around here.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
