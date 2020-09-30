To the editor:
I am not sure what planet Nicole Nordlund hails from but continuing the suppression of minimum wages, (which go mostly to front-line workers) during a pandemic is tone-deaf if not heartless.
The bullet points she refers to with bonuses and theoretical starting points are the mark of a desperate search for low-paid labor, as anyone who ever received a $500 sign-on bonus can attest.
And it will continue in the MWV until workers can afford to live here. The hackneyed mantra on taxes itself is seeking to add fuel to the collapse of both regional government and state infrastructure, which Republicans are great at, witness our past governor on this side of the border (Paul Lepage) who “balanced the budget” by (among other things) letting the entire road and bridge system deteriorate to the point where it will take three times as much money to fix, but hey, no rich people moved out.
As for mandated health care, Republicans said the same thing about the minimum wage raisings that have already happened. Doesn’t seem to have brought those cities to their knees.
One final note to the ever more estimable Tom McLaughlin: The universe trends liberal, and anyone that doesn’t move to the center (while maintaining loftier ideals) as the end of life approaches is the fool. Oh, almost forgot, the left only echoes the Republican party of the ’50s. So who has moved to extremes? And you a history teacher Tom. SMH!
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
