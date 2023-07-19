To the editor:

Our president has scored bottomless Pinocchios and his pants must be on fire after claiming many times recently the he reduced the deficit by $1.7 trillion. One can easily check the federal government’s website that proves this lie. You can also see how our deficit exploded recently by $850 billion in a single day.

G_Allen
There are two ticking time bombs in the federal financial system: the annual deficit and the debt. Biden confuses the two when he speaks, but he seems to be trying to take credit for the deficit reduction of $1 Trillion. I think his statistic is fundamentally true but totally misleading.

Because of Covid, we borrowed and spent a lot of money to keep the economy going while everything shut down. When these emergency fiscal policies were stopped, our annual budget deficit dropped. Instead of going further into debt by (say) $2 Trillion, we went further into debt by (say) $1 Trillion. This "saved" us $1 Trillion.

But until we are able to start by balancing the federal budget, our deficit spending will continue to increase the debt. Once interest payments on the debt become intolerable, the dollar will likely become unstable and then our entire country's financial system will be at risk.

Nobody in Washington is willing to talk about repaying the core debt, let alone not allowing it to increase by having a balanced budget. This is unsustainable, but politicians cannot get elected if they try to tackle this problem. For example, look at how former President Trump has been attacking Ron DeSantis for his attempt at some fiscal discipline when he was in Congress.

Think about how federal stimulus has juiced the economy and stock market, and imagine the opposite reaction when we attempt to decrease spending and balance the budget. The negative voices who complain about higher interest rates will be one hundred times louder when our economy goes through that.

