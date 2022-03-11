I have to vehemently disagree with Brian Lombard's letter castigating Ray Gilmore.
Let's start with Brian's assertion that we are politically fractured because "we had a past president who made it political." You mean the past president who handed Joe Biden three vaccines that were already in use when he took the oath?
The past president who rallied the United States to make vast more quantities of PPEs and ventilators? And what did Joe eventually do, he mandated the jab ignoring our freedoms and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution that are now being reversed in court.
You think that this unconstitutional usurpation of our liberties was not political? Guess who is now rehiring workers that refused the jab, airlines, police, hospital and healthcare workers who were unfairly fired from their livelihoods. Just ask them if they thought that was political.
Brian says, "Republicans will use it as a wedge issue to rail against our country as evidenced by the trucker convoy." This movement started in Canada and spread around the world and a very legitimate political protest brought on by big government exceeding their constitutional authority and totally political by governments.
Brian says, "Joe Biden and the military know we have the power to take on the Russians." Is that so? Would that be a conventional ground and air war on and over Russian soil precipitating WWIII? Or would we just lob a couple of tactical nukes at Russian cities?
Perhaps Brian is unaware that Russia now has a working hyper-sonic tactical nuke that we have zero defense against. And I bet Ray Gilmore can fill you in on how well a conventional ground/air war would go if we tried to invade Russia precipitating WWIII.
Brian says, "The past President did every thing he could to weaken our standing in the world" Do you mean the president that finally stood up to NATO and made them pay their fair share and the president who accomplished the Abraham Accords?
I will not even deal with the price of gas that was through the roof even before Putin stepped foot in Ukraine and now devastating millions of low and middle income Americans.
If the U.S. wants to fight Putin and win, open up all federal leases for oil and gas, finish Keystone, reopen ANWR leases and allow banks to make energy loans. Hit Putin in the pocketbook where it really hurts the most.
