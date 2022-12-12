To the editor:
Winter is here and also in the devastated cities and infrastructure in most of Ukraine. Cities there have been leveled, power stations with no power, lack of water, food, heat and shelter.
Most of this destruction of infrastructure has occurred after the blowing up of the Crimea Bridge and Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would ramp up its attacks on Ukraine, and that’s exactly what he has done.
After spending nearly $80 billion on all this destruction, can anyone tell me anything positive that we have accomplished? Secretary of State Anthony Blinken just said on “60 Minutes.” “We will spend whatever it takes.” We have a country destroyed, 8 million refuges in the EU, and 30 million Ukrainians left to survive a harsh winter without adequate food, fuel and shelter. History showed that Napoleon and Hitler did not fare too well fighting the Russians in the winter.
The EU sees the the writing on the wall of millions more refugees abandoning Ukraine and heading west for relief from the harsh winter. The EU is broke from rising interest rates, food, electricity, gas and oil prices more than doubling all thanks to President Joe Biden’s sanctions on Russia. And now the Russian ruble is at its strongest value against the dollar in seven years. Nice job on the sanctions Brandon.
Inflation is at its highest in 40 years; interest rates are rising; the housing market is getting crushed; and our total debt, including unfunded liabilities, is about $230 trillion.
We have thousands of uneducated, non-vetted, non-vaxxed, non-English speaking poor, and some terrorists crossing the southern border daily from countries all over the world. Many bring drugs like fentanyl, killing tens of thousands Americans a year. These illegals now total over 2 million this year and growing. Who the hell is going to pay for food, shelter, housing, medical care, and education for this invasion? Are we going to supply the same benefits and also rebuild Ukraine? I would say you can do the math on the back of an envelope but there is not enough room for all the zeros.
Between crushing inflation and all the new taxes coming from Biden’s spending, the poor and middle class of this country are being decimated. Perhaps our present foe, Putin, is a student of history: “The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” Vladimir Lenin.
Biden, the Democrats and some RINOs are destroying this country. Unfortunately they have not created enough pain on the populace to change their voting habits and kick the “bums” out.
Peter Hill
North Conway
