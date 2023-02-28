Watching President Joe Biden lastThursday try to give an explanation about the shooting down of foreign objects over the U.S. that has never happened before must have left a lot of people scratching their heads wondering what the hell is going on.
Nothing to worry about folks, your Department of Defense is up to the job. It appears one of these UFOs was a $12 hobby balloon.
So let me give you an idea how your defense dollars are at work. We scrambled and F22 fighter jet (about $85,000/hour) to an intercept this $12 balloon and obviously without really identifying this dangerous UFO fired a Sidewinder missile and missed ($400,000). Nice shot.
So, to make sure this $12 balloon was never going to attack, another $400,000 missile was fired and we took out this dangerous UFO. So when you add it all up almost a million bucks for a hobby balloon. Perhaps the owner should take the DOD to small claims court and add to the bill.
The entire episode for all these balloons has been a total farce encompassed by lies, falsehoods, coverups and above all incompetence. It surely must be instilling a sense of security across all of America from this dismal administration.
Oh, and while we are spending millions shooting down hobby balloons up north, this POTUS is decommissioning blimp balloons on our southern border that tracks illegals, gotaways and drug carriers with fentanyl. Not to worry, folks, “The southern boarder is under control,” said Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
