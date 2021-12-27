To the editor:
My observations of the Sun’s Friday letters and editorials overflowing with venom and hate were confirmed by my wife and two friends without my prompting. Surely something is drastically wrong that creates this much animosity and it is pervasive around the world.
Perhaps it’s the chaos of the global pandemic that has paralyzed us going on three years confounding scientists and politicians yet total deaths are an anemic .06 percent of the world population. Hardly the Black Plague.
We are still enduring lockdowns, quarantines, be vaxxed or lose your job, COVID passports, closed schools, shortages of labor, bureaucracy gone wild, loss of constitutional protections creating a veritable police state while de-funding the police.
Meanwhile the central banks of the world, especially the Fed, have created trillions of dollars of credit and debt with zero oversight.
This has created beyond all historical comparisons bubbles of the stock and bond markets, commodities, housing and, most of all debt.
All the morons in Congress can’t even get a budget together on time and have to raise the debt ceiling (oxymoron as there is no ceiling) to over $30 trillion and we still have no budget.
Our president, who is publicly referring to the vice president as president, has definite cognitive problems leaving many to question just who is running our failing economy and country.
While woke intellectual defectives are tearing down statues of our Founding Fathers perhaps we should be learning from their historical foresight: “I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. If the American People ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around the banks will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered” — Thomas Jefferson, 1802.
Peter Hill
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.