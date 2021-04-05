To the editor:
You can always tell when you have touched a raw nerve of some on the left when they get angry and irresponsibly lash out at your thoughts with emotion. They do not respond with facts but turn to the left’s No. 1 way of attacking: accusing you of racism. If defending the dignity of people with disabilities in this community from being publicly disparaged in letters to this paper is “racist” then I guess I am guilty.
I also plead guilty to defending the Constitution and willing to back law enforcement during times of anarchy by being deputized, if necessary, to maintain law and order in our community. In regard to anyone thinking I am making threats in my constitutionally protected First Amendment rights, I would have them looking at the legally defined term “reasonable person.” If some people are offended by my letters, I would suggest you ignore them by just not reading. This would be conducive to your overall physical and mental health.
If readers think my comments regarding money, deficit spending and the role of the Federal Reserve and Congress in this certain eventual demise of our quality of life is “irrelevant,” you do so at your own financial risk.
I will not be intimidated by anyone questioning my God-given right to free speech, and I’m sure neither will the Sun.
Live Free or Die.
Peter Hill
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.