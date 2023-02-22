To the editor:
I would like to expand on Frank McCarthy’s excellent letter on debt of the USA. Frank pointed out U.S. debt of $34 trillion, and unfunded liabilities to total $100 trillion.
To the editor:
I would like to expand on Frank McCarthy’s excellent letter on debt of the USA. Frank pointed out U.S. debt of $34 trillion, and unfunded liabilities to total $100 trillion.
What he missed was our Gross Extended Debt Position (data from U.S. Treasury) as of September was $24.3 trillion. We should also add in student debt, mortgage debt, credit card debt, and car loan debt for another 13 trillion.
What the U.S. Treasury and banking system is totally ignoring is another $65 trillion in USD (reserve currency) debt in the form of foreign exchange swaps. This exponentially growing balance sheet of USD debt is based on analysis from the BIS (Bank for International Settlements) that sets standards for all central banks. This USD debt is encompassed in what is called the shadow banking system.
So now we are looking at over $200 trillion in USD debt around the entire world. Debt is never forgiven, either the lender or the borrower eventually pays. The only two choices of government is to default (unlikely now) or try to inflate it away which is already in progress and eventually leads to a credit default.
Throughout history governments have abandoned asset (gold/silver) backed currency and took the false path of fiat (unbacked paper) now employed world wide. They have a 100 percent failure rate and they have all eventually died: “First our pleasures die — and then our hopes, and then our fears — and when all these are dead, the debt is due dust claims dust — we die too.” Percy Bysshe Shelley.
Peter Hill
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.