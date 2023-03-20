To the editor:
We had several major bank failures this past week that had many depositors waaaay beyond the FDIC limit of $250,000.
But wait, we had major players come to the rescue in the form of Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board of Governors President Jerome Powell and even Uncle Joe Biden came to the podium to assuage the fearful public that all was well and do not worry about your savings as “we will guarantee everyone.”
Did Uncle Joe just say the United States is backing $17.5 trillion on deposit in our banking system? I doubt it.
After looking at the board of directors of Silicon Valley Bank, I am not surprised the Washington swamp came to the rescue. Everyone on the board were big Democratic donors and all but one of them didn’t know squat about banking.
The one banker that should have known, Joseph Gentile, was the chief administrative officer. Joseph was formerly CFO of one of the largest banking bankruptcy’s in history, Lehman Bros., in 2008.
Guess he didn’t learn much and then surrounded himself with woke idiots that knew nothing about banking. They all flunked “Banking 101” that funding long maturities off a short-term book has always been a no-no in banking.
It seems that stupidity is not alone at SVB, look no further than Signature Bank, which was also rescued by the FDIC and all their wealthy New York democratic depositors will be made whole.
And you will never guess who is on the board of Signature Bank. None other than Barney Frank. Remember the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act? Guess Barney did not learn too much since 2008 either.
Just where did all this rescue money come from? Why, the Federal Reserve of course, but not from their balance sheet that is also underwater if marked to the market.
The Fed just created another $35 billion with a few key strokes and voila, everyone is whole because the Fed paid 100 cents on the dollar for all the underwater long-term Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities from all the failing banks. This whole problem was created by the Fed itself by raising interest rates too far and too fast for these idiot bankers to keep up on Banking 101.
I fear this is just the tip of the iceberg after 40 years of declining interest rates causing the largest world wide bubble in stocks, bonds, and real estate. But fear not folks, Uncle Joe said we will all be saved but from what? From more inflation, an expanding war in Ukraine, or a war with China over Taiwan? Hang on tight, folks, for the ride of your life is just beginning.
Peter Hill
North Conway
