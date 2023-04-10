Our state senator, Jeb Bradley, will be voting on Thursday on a bill to protect New Hampshire waters from poorly sited new landfills. The current siting regulation is outdated and dangerous, calling for only a 200-foot setback from water bodies.
HB 56 calls for a science-based assessment of potential new landfill sites. The testing is based on the porosity of the soil and bedrock and the time it would take for toxic leaks and spills to contaminate area rivers, lakes and coastal waters. It is a formula used successfully in other states over many years.
Please contact Sen. Bradley now with a brief message saying you support HB 56 to safeguard New Hampshire’s waters statewide through this proactive legislation. He can be reached at jeb.bradley@leg.state.nh.us, (603) 271-3479 or State House, Room 302, 107 North Main St., Concord, NH 03301.
Tell him why clean water is important to you, as we all learn about the public health threats and business costs of PFAS and other chemical pollution downstate and nationwide.
HB 56 recently passed in the N.H. House with strong bipartisan support, 224-155. Your comments to Sen. Bradley will bolster his position to support the bill on our behalf. Remember the vote is this Thursday.
Another bill, SB 61, is also being debated, with some legislators calling for a two-year study before regulations are updated. But HB 56 is critical right now for short-term protection of our waters (to immediately update the high-risk 200-foot setback). SB 61 may be a good companion bill for ongoing study to further safeguard New Hampshire’s clean waters. It will be taken up in the coming weeks.
For now, please ask Sen. Bradley to vote yes on HB 56. Clean water legislation needs everyone’s support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.