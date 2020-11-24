To the editor:
Politico reports 70 percent of Republican voters polled think the election was not “free and fair.”
Thus, we have a form of the cyclical 80-year historical harvest of crowd insanity.
Benjamin Franklin, in 1778, supposedly told an interested citizen that the form of government decided upon was, “a (limited, representative) Republic if you can keep it!”
The so-called Founding Fathers were aware of citizens’ historical failure to maintain a healthy democracy or republic form of governance. Individually they always morph into chaos and failure.
Republics fail, such as in early Rome, because the people abrogate their responsibilities and allow fearful tyrants to rule them. And democracies are chaotic, such as in early Greece, the demos: citizenry allow tyrannical mobs to rule them with fear and oppression.
The Continental Congress was aware of these weaknesses and combined their strengths in the unique constitutional democratic republic, called the United States of America.
Governments rise and fall because we, the people, don’t take care of our “better nature.” The cartoon character Pogo said in 1970, “We have met the enemy, and he is us!”
During this historical cycle, we are fighting two enemies: The global pandemic, and the battle to avoid the lies and fears of those who would divide us.
The government, states, and politicians are fearfully divided.
But we, the people, not the Political Parties, are our communities and decide our laws and lives’ quality — individually and together as neighbors.
The home-grown demagogues’ wasteful efforts to stop the inevitable march of history reflects their insecurity and fear of you and me. It is just standard background to our lives.
Only by uniting in living our human virtues and everyday responsibilities will we overcome those things that divide us — and continue the promise to the world of America.
Peter Don Konics ll
Albany
