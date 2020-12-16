To the editor:
An email video shows doctors from different countries warning that the new vaccines can be dangerous or ineffective. And some deny that there is a pandemic.
They are correct in that vaccines must be targeted to a particular genetic makeup. Ignoring the usual safety and effectiveness protocols could be disastrous.
A few years ago, the flu vaccine developed was utterly worthless because the bugger had morphed.
In Britain, they are already saying that people with allergies are having adverse reactions and should not get the vaccine.
Should I, and you, use the current vaccine?
We have a responsibility to consider the science, our vulnerability, initial results and our exposure. The opinion of our personal physicians is prudent.
Some of the doctors highlighted claim there is no pandemic. Pandemic is a word defined as a plague/disease/sickness that is widespread within a country or the world.
In other words, highly contagious — with no vaccine/treatment to stop its spread! It has nothing to do with a magic number or if the world has it.
The 1918 flu, with much smaller numbers, was a pandemic in Europe, Canada and the United States after World War I.
Their economies and daily life were crippled by the lack of workers, supplies and taxpayers.
It took the same measures now in place, and four years, before an effective vaccine was produced.
Whole industries, factories, transportation, agriculture and the military are now severely affected by workers/members contracting some form of COVID.
The states and the federal government are broke, which is why governments are scared “witless.”
Arguing if it exists is non-productive and a distraction that divides peoples into frightened, insane and worthless tribes.
Their attitudes and actions do more harm to our human society than any sickness.
Peter Don Konics II
Albany
