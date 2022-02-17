I would like to bring attention to the unintended consequences of the warrant article that it attempting to ban short-term (and also long-term) rentals in Madison.
The group that is behind this effort wants all these homes to be owner-occupied residences. While many people may agree with this idea at the onset, there is an interesting issue that comes with this outcome.
There are approximately 170 homes being rented at this time, according to the consultants that the town hired. If all those homes become owner-occupied houses, do you know what comes with owner-occupied houses? Kids. On the average 1.5 children would come with those 170 houses being turned back into owner occupied housing.
That would mean that some 255 kids would be added to the Madison school system. If every classroom were 20 children, that would equate to 13 more classrooms, which also means 13 more teachers and possibly more school buses and school bus drivers. I doubt that the town budget for schools has that amount of extra funding to handle that influx of children and provide those classrooms and salaries needed. This would mean a larger school budget and increased taxes for every Madison resident, whether you had children in the school system or not.
As of right now, those 170 homes are paying taxes on 100 percent of their assessed value while using only a small portion of services that owner-occupied housing uses. Please think carefully if this is what you want moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.