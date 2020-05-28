To the editor:
As the beauty and warmth of another New Hampshire summer is upon us, we are confronting the unprecedented challenge of a virus infecting people all over the world. Under these conditions, the uncertainty and anxiety we each face each day for the health of our loved ones, and for our own financial future is overwhelming.
Many of us are very discouraged and disappointed with President Donald Trump's disastrous leadership that has made our country the sickest and deadliest in the world.
We are all expecting real leadership with a new president as the outcome of the upcoming national election on November 3. This can only happen if we all work together and all vote, either at the polls or absentee ballot, which is now available to us all.
We desperately need a president who is a team player and who has knowledge of and respect for our Constitution and democracy; someone who who has experience in foreign affairs, productive Congressional relationships, compassion and respect for all people, and is honest and trustworthy.
The decision to vote our current president out of office is a not partisan one. It is one of survival for the country we all love, and have painfully watched it being destroyed by a President who has never read the Constitution. He has no respect for the law or anyone else besides himself. He has lied to us all daily, and helped himself and his family to moneys and privileges belonging to American taxpayers.
Please join us in working to elect a new president on November 3. However you may have voted in the past does not have to govern how you one this year. This election is not about political parties. It is about saving the "soul of the country" and bringing American back together.
Peggy Merrill
Madison
