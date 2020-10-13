To the editor:
Let’s keep this commentary in the Sun going about the local, infamous Dr. Snyder, aka Chimney Sweeper and his followers. Also I really had to LOL at the Nick Aiello-Popeo (I can’t make these names up) editorial following Dr. Snyder’s who felt the need to slander male Republicans, accusing us of being attracted to the exposure of Dr. Snyder’s bottom at the Donald Trump Jr. rally. Such classy liberals.
I attended that Trump rally held at the Lobster Trap and could not unsee Quddus’ mooning as well as his strong loud voice yelling f Trump f Trump constantly. The Ph.D’s writing schooled us on a metaphorical story of what will happen to our tyrant and fascist POTUS. Very creative writing but over the top. I think he should back off a little on the weed when he writes.
Snyder’s actions and writings in protest of Trump are classic and typical of the extreme left. They are so outraged that they cannot articulate the counter argument of why vote for Joe Biden. They cannot describe any reference to Biden successes of his past 50 years in government, nor explain the policies that Biden will run on that will move the country forward and provide people with a good life in America.
All the left can do, with leading “intellectual” members such as Q Snyder Ph.D., is protest disgracefully shouting obscenities and exposing their bottoms in support of chaos. Will that convince me to not vote for Trump? LOL, pass me what he’s smoking.
Paul Schuepp
Jackson
