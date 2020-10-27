To the editor:
The big push this presidential election year, first time in history, is to ask that everyone vote by mail, vote absentee. Certainly the USPS is pushing it big time. Previously, for all the elections, the push has been to get out there and vote. Get out means to show up at the voting booth. Now it's just the opposite. Vote by mail, and vote early.
The reason for this push as explained by the voting authorities is because of COVID-19. You'll be safer if you vote by mail. Really? Are these same people who are now voting by mail because of COVID purchasing their groceries online and having them delivered?
The presidential candidates are now making their last ditch efforts to get you to vote for them. If either side persuades you differently than what you thought you were going to vote, and you already voted by mail, well, too bad. If you voted by mail you cannot take your vote back.
Is the absentee voting option going to get more people to vote who otherwise would not have? I mean the effort to fill out a form and get it to the post office vs. on Nov 3 getting to the voting booth, is that easier?
It certainly is clear that the Democrats are the ones pushing for mail in ballots. Why is that? And now I learn in our community that if you vote by mail in Conway, your ballot is collected and sent to central ballot control in Concord before coming back to your voting district. Wow, certainly that process will be error free.
I don't know what this vote by mail push and possible hidden agenda is really all about. I think to be safe, yes, even from COVID, I'll take my chances and vote in person on Nov 3.
Paul Schuepp
Jackson
