To the editor:
A recent letter writer complained about why the total popular vote doesn't elect the president, saying we should eliminate the Electoral College. He probably failed civics in high school!
Yes, in a democracy, the people do elect its leaders. However, the United States is not a democracy, it is a republic. In a republic, the people elect individuals to represent them in governmental matters.
Also, the U.S. is not the United People of America, it is the United States of America. Our founding fathers were concerned about the larger colonies (i.e., states), namely, Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania from controlling the government, with the smaller states helpless.
Thus, the creation of the Electoral College. In order to eliminate that, we would need a constitutional amendment.
Paul Rigazio
Madison
