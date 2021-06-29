To the editor:
After seeing the cover of Thursday's paper and reading the story about the luxury apartments going up on Route 16 I have to say what a slap in the face to the working class of this valley.
It's not bad enough that all the affordable housing is disappearing at a fast pace because the wealthier have bought up what's available and turned them into STRs.
Be careful what you wish for people because the more the working class is forced out of the valley the day is right around the corner when you call 911 to report an emergency but there's no one to answer the call at the new multi million dollar fire station because the working class that made up your volunteer fire department doesn't exist more.
Paul O'Connor
Kearsarge
